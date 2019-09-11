Letter: Great difficulty
Editor:
I am a 91-year-old native born Arizonian and have literally walked, hunted, fished and explored most of Arizona — including the bottom and river of the Grand Canyon. I have great difficulty in seeing the Arizona I grew up with covered with asphalt, concrete and condominiums — but, that is what many call “progress.” I know that my time with my beloved Arizona is over. I can only hope that the developers and the antagonists of the Dells developers will remember it is as sacred to many as the lands we have conserved and anointed as inviolable to the native citizens that resided here long before any of us. Dare we hope the Dells will be a rarity that remains undamaged and not improved with a Chrome plating of asphalt and “progressive” grandeur?
Robert Woods
Prescott
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: