Letter: Great difficulty

Editor:

I am a 91-year-old native born Arizonian and have literally walked, hunted, fished and explored most of Arizona — including the bottom and river of the Grand Canyon. I have great difficulty in seeing the Arizona I grew up with covered with asphalt, concrete and condominiums — but, that is what many call “progress.” I know that my time with my beloved Arizona is over. I can only hope that the developers and the antagonists of the Dells developers will remember it is as sacred to many as the lands we have conserved and anointed as inviolable to the native citizens that resided here long before any of us. Dare we hope the Dells will be a rarity that remains undamaged and not improved with a Chrome plating of asphalt and “progressive” grandeur?

Robert Woods

Prescott