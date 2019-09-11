OFFERS
Letter: Not quite right

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 2:14 p.m.

Editor:

RE: Al Gibbons Opinion on 9/4/19

I don’t believe Mr. Gibbons is speaking for all the citizens of the Town of Chino Valley. I do believe the citizens missed a chance of a very inexpensive way to fund much needed road improvements. I also believe the town council did the necessary research, and found the best proposal for road improvement, etc.

The town only has sales taxes as the major income for maintenance of all items in the budget.

I certainly agree with items 1, 2, and 3 of Mr. Gibbons guest column. Numbers 4 and 5 are not a worry; Mr. Gibbons has overstated these two paragraphs. Number 6 is presented as sufficient to take care of roads, sewer, water lines, etc., NOT EVEN CLOSE, as the cost of these items is far beyond the money the town receives. As to number 7, sounds like Mr. Gibbons wants to keep people out of Chino Valley.

Cliff Moore

Chino Valley

