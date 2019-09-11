Letter: No easy answer
Editor:
Re: “Politics and our border problems” letter by Tom Steele. The immigration issue, including asylum seekers is a multi-faceted issue, there are no easy answers. The Lights for Liberty was a candle vigil to bring attention to the plight that is occurring at our borders and how we, as a country have implemented policies that are not working. What has transpired in the last few months in equivocally stunning details of inhumane conditions forced upon children. At a recent Senate hearing, physicians and legal experts testified that indeed, children are being held for excessive amount of time in for profit detention centers, subjected to lack of space to lay down, improper ventilation, food being thrown at them on the floor, lights blaring 24/7. Physicians testified that with the overcrowding, communicable disease is rampant, and the stress impairs the immune system, leaving children sicker and in harm. Not to mention that the psycho-social impact that will most certainly negatively affect these children for years to come. A child is a child is a child. Who are we as a country that can idly stand by and allow this to happen? For profit detention centers must be held accountable and be shut down!
Tess Barnes
Prescott
