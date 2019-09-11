HUSD Student of the Week: Kolby
Kolby from Coyote Springs Elementary is this week’s Humboldt Unified School District Student of the Week. Kolby was nominated by his second-grade teacher, Mrs. Berry.
Kolby is an outstanding student who works hard to achieve mastery of all standards. He is a thoughtful, kind boy who is always helping students that need extra assistance and is patient with the special needs students in my room. He reads stories to these students knowing they struggle with reading, making him feel proud, since he still struggles with reading at times. He makes sure these students are safe outside, holding their hands to make sure they don’t fall and helping them move throughout the school safely.
Kolby is a student that I think deserves recognition, since he goes above and beyond to show what our Coyote students are capable of.
Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.
