OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Florida woman gets prison for $1.6 million family curse scam

This undated booking photo from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, shows Sherry Tina Uwanawich. The South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller was sentenced last week in Miami to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated booking photo from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, shows Sherry Tina Uwanawich. The South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller was sentenced last week in Miami to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 11:55 p.m.

MIAMI — A South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family.

Court records show that 28-year-old Sherry Tina Uwanawich was sentenced last week in Miami. She previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She must also pay restitution.

Investigators say Uwanawich met the victim in Houston, Texas, in 2007. Uwanawich gained the woman’s trust and convinced her that a curse had been placed on her and her family. Uwanawich claimed she needed large sums of money for crystals and candles to perform meditations that would lift the curse.

The scheme ended in 2014 when Uwanawich admitted to the victim there had been no curse.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Psychic’ paid $3.5M for exorcisms sentenced for tax evasion
'Psychic' sentenced to 8 years after scamming $1.4 million
‘Psychic’ who was paid $3.5M for exorcisms admits to tax evasion
Conman sentenced to ‘Supermax’ -- at his own request
Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating detective

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries