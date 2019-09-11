OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
The Eric Clapton Experience at the Elks, Sept. 13

The Eric Clapton Experience performs at the Elks Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13. (The Eric Clapton Experience)

The Eric Clapton Experience performs at the Elks Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13. (The Eric Clapton Experience)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 5:38 p.m.

Slow Hand, the Eric Clapton Experience

Slow Hand - The Eric Clapton Experience will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Tom Rubino and his sensational band bring Clapton's music to life in a rockin' 90 minute concert. Slowhand, the Eric Clapton Experience recreates a Clapton concert with music that spans his sensational career and contribution to Rock ’n’ Roll. Eric Clapton has been referred to as one of the most important and influential guitarists of all time.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

