The Eric Clapton Experience at the Elks, Sept. 13
Slow Hand - The Eric Clapton Experience will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Tom Rubino and his sensational band bring Clapton's music to life in a rockin' 90 minute concert. Slowhand, the Eric Clapton Experience recreates a Clapton concert with music that spans his sensational career and contribution to Rock ’n’ Roll. Eric Clapton has been referred to as one of the most important and influential guitarists of all time.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
