Editorial: Town, working on shoe-string budget, getting it done

The Town of Chino Valley’s council members thought they had the answer. More than a year ago, they started down a path of logic toward a property tax to fix the town’s 153 miles of roads.

The idea came up because of the town’s need for road construction and upkeep, having relied on inconsistent funding through the state Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) that was regularly being swept by the state.

Since the special election failed on May 21, the Chino Valley Roads & Streets Subcommittee has had to regroup. Instead of planning as if the election had passed, the committee has had to look at what to do.

For instance, as the Review reported in July, next year the focus will be on crack sealing and striping Road 1 North and Reed Road.

They are making lemonade from lemons.

Thankfully, but not planned, the state budgeted an extra $197,000 to go to cities and towns to be spent on road construction, meaning there will be some money in addition to the normal $400,000 HURF money left after regular maintenance, Public Works Director Frank Marbury said.

Though compared to the property tax this is more of a shoe-string budget, the money allows for some more room to start looking at local roads that have been damaged beyond repair.

While 73.22% of voters rejected a $1.5 million primary property tax levy for a 20-year program dedicated to road maintenance and construction, we commend the officials, staff and volunteers who are still trying to make it work.

It is not the easy answer, but it is the prudent one. And now, months later, the tone remains one of let’s get it done!