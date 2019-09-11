CVUSD Student of the Week: Carter Pickett

Carter is a second grader at Territorial Early Childhood Center in Mrs. Dominguez’s class. He is the Student of the Week for the Chino Valley Unified School District. His teacher wrote:

Carter comes to school every morning with a smile on his face eager for his day! He is a bright young boy who loves to learn, and cares about his friends, and would do anything for our classroom community!

Carter loves sports and the competition that comes with it. He is currently participating in football and is very passionate with all the sports he plays.

He is a family guy who loves to talk about his family and all his fur siblings he has. Carter is a great kiddo to share my days with, he is a huge help in the classroom and loves Science!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.