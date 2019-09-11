OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Courier and Fry's seeking recipes for holiday cookie contest
Enter the annual holiday cookie contest before October 15

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 3:46 p.m.

Calling all Prescott/Prescott Valley cookie bakers eager to conjure up their tasty, clever or creative treats for The Daily Courier and Fry’s grocery stores’ ninth annual holiday cookie contest.

Since 2010, the Courier and Fry’s have partnered to collect favorite holiday cookie recipes followed by a local cookie-tasting contest judged by a panel of Courier and Fry’s employees.

The entry request is two-fold: cookie bakers can submit their recipes to The Daily Courier no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Recipes can be submitted online using the form at dcourier.com/cookie or emailed to cookierecipe@prescottaz.com. Recipes can also be dropped off or mailed to the Courier offices, 8307 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

All recipes received will then be forwarded to the contestants’ choice of one of the three area Fry’s stores where the chef managers will select 14 finalists. Those finalists will all win one of the holiday cookie contest T-shirts with the Courier’s 2019 logo; a red spatula with the logo and a $10 Fry’s gift card.

TASTE-OFF

All 14 finalists will then be contacted by Courier staff with instructions related to preparing their cookie recipe for the official contest to be held at the three participating stores on Saturday, Nov. 9, The contest times will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Glassford Hill store in Prescott Valley; noon at the Willow Creek Road store and 2:30 p.m. at the Fair Street store.

Judges from both The Daily Courier and Fry’s will then taste-test and rank the cookies submitted by recognizing them in three categories: taste, appearance and originality.

From those taste-testings, the judges will select three finalists from each store.

All three winners from each store will be given an apron with the cookie contest logo, a certificate and a trophy from Raskin’s Jewelers for the first place winner. The contest winners will also be eligible for store gift cards: third place winners will receive a $40 gift card: second place will be a $70 gift card and first place winners will receive a $125 gift card.

Enter your holiday cookie recipe at this link now

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Courier seeking recipes for holiday cookie contest
Daily Courier seeking recipes for holiday cookie contest
Cookie contest winners crowned
2011 Holiday Cookie Contest winners and recipes announced
Cookie Contest 2015 Winners and Recipes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries