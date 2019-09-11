Courier and Fry's seeking recipes for holiday cookie contest

Calling all Prescott/Prescott Valley cookie bakers eager to conjure up their tasty, clever or creative treats for The Daily Courier and Fry’s grocery stores’ ninth annual holiday cookie contest.

Since 2010, the Courier and Fry’s have partnered to collect favorite holiday cookie recipes followed by a local cookie-tasting contest judged by a panel of Courier and Fry’s employees.

The entry request is two-fold: cookie bakers can submit their recipes to The Daily Courier no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Recipes can be submitted online using the form at dcourier.com/cookie or emailed to cookierecipe@prescottaz.com. Recipes can also be dropped off or mailed to the Courier offices, 8307 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

All recipes received will then be forwarded to the contestants’ choice of one of the three area Fry’s stores where the chef managers will select 14 finalists. Those finalists will all win one of the holiday cookie contest T-shirts with the Courier’s 2019 logo; a red spatula with the logo and a $10 Fry’s gift card.

TASTE-OFF

All 14 finalists will then be contacted by Courier staff with instructions related to preparing their cookie recipe for the official contest to be held at the three participating stores on Saturday, Nov. 9, The contest times will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Glassford Hill store in Prescott Valley; noon at the Willow Creek Road store and 2:30 p.m. at the Fair Street store.

Judges from both The Daily Courier and Fry’s will then taste-test and rank the cookies submitted by recognizing them in three categories: taste, appearance and originality.

From those taste-testings, the judges will select three finalists from each store.

All three winners from each store will be given an apron with the cookie contest logo, a certificate and a trophy from Raskin’s Jewelers for the first place winner. The contest winners will also be eligible for store gift cards: third place winners will receive a $40 gift card: second place will be a $70 gift card and first place winners will receive a $125 gift card.

Enter your holiday cookie recipe at this link now