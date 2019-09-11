OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Cooking with Diane: Chocolate Toffee Lunch-Box Cookies

Chocolate Toffee Lunch-Box Cookies (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 2:54 p.m.

These chocolate chewy cookies are great for kids’ lunch boxes now that school has started. Your children will love them!

Chocolate Toffee Lunch-Box Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups flour

¼ cup unsweetened coco

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 stick butter (soft)

4 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons white sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1 1/3 cups English toffee bits

Directions:

Stir flour, salt, coco, baking soda and baking powder. In a separate bowl blend butter,sugars, and vanilla until creamy.

Add egg mixing well. Then stir in toffee bits.

Put on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

Enjoy!

