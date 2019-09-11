Cooking with Diane: Chocolate Toffee Lunch-Box Cookies
These chocolate chewy cookies are great for kids’ lunch boxes now that school has started. Your children will love them!
Chocolate Toffee Lunch-Box Cookies
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups flour
¼ cup unsweetened coco
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 stick butter (soft)
4 tablespoons brown sugar
4 tablespoons white sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1 1/3 cups English toffee bits
Directions:
Stir flour, salt, coco, baking soda and baking powder. In a separate bowl blend butter,sugars, and vanilla until creamy.
Add egg mixing well. Then stir in toffee bits.
Put on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Enjoy!
