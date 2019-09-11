Community cleanup at Skull Valley Transfer Station Oct. 3-5
Residents in Yavapai County can take advantage of a community cleanup event in Skull Valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 3-5.
The Yavapai Board of Supervisors, together with the Public Works Department, announced a community cleanup will take place at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 W. Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road near the railroad underpass.
The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge.
Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.
Items that will not be accepted are loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.
The county supervisors remind residents that wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around homes. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures and remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks and the ground around buildings. Be cautious of sparks when cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings are accepted at the cleanup.
This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
For more information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
