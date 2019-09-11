Chino Valley teen competes in Prescott Sings! finale

Sitting among the 20 competitors waiting for her turn to perform in the 10th season finale of Prescott Sings! Thursday night Sept. 5, was 13-year-old Sydney Jensen, a resident of Chino Valley.

Having always wanted to be a singer, Jensen said she wanted to be in the competition last year but couldn’t because the minimum age had been raised from 12 to 13. Leading up to her performance of “A Million Dreams,” Jensen said she felt pretty good.

“I sang that song before and I’ve won with that song,” she said.

The winner of the competition, held at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, was Prescott Valley resident Nolan Adair. Of all the winners Prescott Sings! has seen in its 10 seasons, he was the second male to win following D.L. Harrison’s 2016 victory.

Adair said while he hoped he’d make it to the finals, he never thought he would win.

“(I’m) speechless really,” he said, calling it “a great honor.”

Adair won with a rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which he said is a song that means a lot to him. His victory song, “Purple Rain,” was the first song he felt comfortable doing karaoke with, Adair said.

Looking to the future, Adair said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do but does know he eventually wants to sing for a living. It’s what he loves to do, he said.

In second place was Prescott Valley resident Abigail Kelley, who performed “I’ll Never Love Again,” and in third was Rim Rock resident Lyndsay Cross, who sang “Golddust Woman.”

Prescott resident Rick LeVang was no stranger to Prescott Sings! though. His first time performing in the competition was about five years ago when it was still called Prescott Idol.

“Every year I say ‘this is the last time I’m going to do it’ and then my wife says ‘that’s not true, you’ll do it even if you never make it to the finals,” LeVang said. “I just keep coming back.”

A middle child of five, LeVang said he’s extroverted and likes entertaining and performing. He may not be the best singer but he tries to entertain and raise the performance level up, he said.

LeVang performed “Let’s Stay Together,” a song he said is simple and nostalgic as well as high in his range.

In the past, he’s done songs that were lower in his range so he didn’t think people would expect him to sing a song as high as that one, LeVang said.