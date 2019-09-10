OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A whole lot of everything on first weekend of 100th season
NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the final seconds of a game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions and Cardinals played to a 27-27 tie in overtime. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the final seconds of a game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions and Cardinals played to a 27-27 tie in overtime. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 4:34 p.m.

We've come to expect the unusual, the unpredictable, even the unfathomable on the opening weekend of the NFL season.

No one can claim we didn't get all of that to begin the league's 100th season.

Two overtime games. Three ejections. Five pick-6s. Blown big leads. Major injuries (Nick Foles, Tyreek Hill, Eric Weddle).

A tie. An SEC power versus an NAIA team, seemingly.

And Antonio Brown landing in New England with a potentially lucrative contract after basically forcing himself out of two cities with his often repulsive behavior.

My goodness, what's next?

If fans itching for the return of America's most popular sport weren't entertained in Week 1 — well, the folks in Miami certainly weren't — they need to look elsewhere for their kicks.

Speaking of which, the kickers got in on the action, too.

Indianapolis' Adam Vinatieri, likely headed to the Hall of Fame, experienced something for the first time in his 24-year career: two missed field goals and a missed extra point in the same game in a 30-24 OT loss to the Chargers . The Chargers' Ty Long became the first player since Miami's Olindo Mare in 1997 to have an extra point, field goal and punt in his first NFL game.

"They play hard and they never give up," LA coach Anthony Lynn said of Indy, "and our locker room is very similar, so it was a hell of a contest today. It's an exciting game. I'm just glad we came out on the winning side and trust me, it took every man in that locker room to get this done today."

Yes, there was plenty of sloppiness, too. But the fears that the Thursday night kickoff contest won 10-3 by Green Bay — you have to appreciate strong defense in such games — was a harbinger and Sunday would be mired in a morass of mistakes basically were unfounded. Sure, the Dolphins looked like a team ready to match in reverse their 1972 undefeated record after being routed by the Ravens 59-10. And the Browns, who will be accused — accurately — of falling for the offseason hype about their improvement, must be embarrassed by being manhandled by the Titans, 43-13. In Cleveland. Drawing 18 penalties for 182 yards says a lot.

"Quite frankly, I do not give a damn what happens on the outside," QB Baker Mayfield said. "I know how we are going to react. I know what we are going to do. We are going to bounce back."

And they might. Indeed, one of the charms of the NFL, as well as one of the most maddening characteristics, is how one week's outcome doesn't necessarily affect the next week. That's true over the course of the 16-game schedule.

Still, it would be tons of fun to get a repeat next week, from the highlights to the fiascos.

Maybe Lions fans would take umbrage with describing the Cardinals' comeback to tie Detroit fun. But consider the circumstances, including Arizona climbing out of an 18-point hole in the fourth quarter. With the top overall draft pick, Kyler Murray, and a certain Hall of Famer in receiver Larry Fitzgerald, leading the way.

Or look at similar comebacks by Buffalo, Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

The biggest bummer were the disqualifications and the injury, particularly to Foles, who is being paid to be Jacksonville's franchise quarterback — something the Jaguars haven't had since Mark Brunell. And the disqualifications, all warranted.

Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was sent packing after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson. Jack even had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field. San Francisco linebacker Kwon Alexander was penalized 15 yards and dismissed for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a hit to Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston as he was sliding after a 5-yard run.

As we said, a bit of everything — with two more games to go Monday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Kyler Murray's first game action tops 1st preseason weekend
Cardinals’ Kirk gets ready to catch more TDs from pal Murray
Cardinals' Gardeck makes most of chance with No. 1 defense
Big money offers begin for NFL free agents
Murray's debut memorable for Cards, without win (or loss)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries