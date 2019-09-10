OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep in moving car

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Twitter Post

Driver asleep behind the wheel as car drives itself

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.

Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver’s head down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger’s seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked to try to wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they’re aware of the video.

A Tesla spokesperson says the driver-monitoring system repeatedly reminds drivers to remain engaged and prohibits the use of autopilot when warnings are ignored.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police stop car with massive Christmas tree on top
Watch: Russia teen refits backward-driving car, gets shoutout from Elon Musk
Life-sized cutout of police cruiser slows down drivers
Kitten walking on highway rescued after traffic is shut down
Police looking for skier pulled by car, falling in video

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries