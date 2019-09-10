Arizona murder suspect on 15 Most Wanted list, $25,000 reward offered
Federal authorities have increased the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of an Arizona murder suspect who escaped from a transport vehicle with his fugitive wife last month.
The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other agencies continue to search for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale.
Authorities say the pair overpowered two guards on Aug. 26 in Utah and took control of a prison transport van that was taking them to Tucson.
The couple was being extradited to face charges of burglary, arson and murder in connection with the death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh, a Vietnam veteran killed in Tucson in April.
The U.S. Marshals had been offering rewards of up to $10,000 for each suspect.
The agency announced Monday the reward for information leading directly to Blane Barksdale's arrest is up to $25,000 now and he's been added to their 15 Most Wanted list.
Susan Barksdale's reward amount remains at up to $10,000.
Blane Barksdale is described as 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He also has tattoos all over his arms including of swastikas. Susan Barksdale is 5-foot-7, 110 pounds with blonde and gray hair and blue eyes.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
"We are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts or sees them to call the U.S. Marshals Service or 911 immediately," U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said.
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: