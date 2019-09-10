OFFERS
Small plane crashes into airport building in Maricopa

A plane has crashed into a building in Maricopa, Arizona. (AP from video)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 3:09 p.m.

Two survive as small plane hits airport building by Associated Press

MARICOPA — A small airplane crashed into the side of an airport building in Maricopa on Tuesday, landing upside down with its tail sticking out of the roof.

The single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff at 8:30 a.m. from Ak-Chin Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Azfamily.com reported that two people were onboard and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person inside the flight operations building at the time wasn't hurt.

Airport Manager Tim Costello did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

According to the FAA registry, the Ercoupe 415-C is owned by Desert Aeroclub LLC. A website for Desert Aero Club lists contact information for Desert Rat Aviation based at the same airport. It also touts helping pilots and aviation fans with the "visceral experience" of flying classic aircraft.

The airport is owned and operated by the Ak-Chin Indian Community. It serves the Pinal County communities of Casa Grande and Maricopa and is 44 miles (71 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

