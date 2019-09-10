OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Police Foundation raising funds with Las Vegas trip raffle
Winners flown to Vegas on private jet, given $500 in cash

The type of private jet that winners of the Prescott Police Foundation’s 2019 annual raffle fundraiser will be flown to Las Vegas on. (Prescott Police Foundation/Courtesy)

The type of private jet that winners of the Prescott Police Foundation’s 2019 annual raffle fundraiser will be flown to Las Vegas on. (Prescott Police Foundation/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Prescott Police Foundation is raising funds to support its many community programs by offering the opportunity to win one of five round trip packages for two to Las Vegas.

Winners will be flown from Prescott via private jet and given $500 in spending cash.

The foundation is selling 100 raffle tickets for $200 each.

“The odds of being one of the winning pairs is quite attractive,” said Michael Broggie, president of the foundation board of directors. “There is no limit as to how many tickets an individual may purchase to increase their odds of winning.”

Drawing of the five winning pairs will be hosted at the department’s headquarters on or before Sept. 28, depending on when all tickets have been purchased. Those who win will be scheduled to depart Prescott at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, preceded by a 3 p.m. champagne reception at the private Legends flight facility at Prescott Regional Airport. Winners will each receive a gift bag of items donated by local businesses.

After a 30-minute flight to Las Vegas, the private jet, which was donated by foundation board member Jerry Shipman, will land at McCarron International Airport, where the winners will board a VIP coach to the Las Vegas Strip for an evening of fun. The jet will depart at midnight that evening, returning to Prescott.

Questions may be directed to Prescott Police Foundation Treasurer Carol Nelson at 928-499-0101, and ticket purchases may be made through her or by PayPal at www.prescottpolicefoundation.org.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Foundation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Evening in Las Vegas’ prize available through police fundraiser
Annual Prescott Police Foundation fundraiser is underway
Prescott in Brief: Winner of Prescott Police Foundation announced
PV Days VFW booth to raise money for post home
Elk Foundation's banquet helps projects such as wildfire relief

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries