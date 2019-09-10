Prescott 'pedestrian scramble' underway downtown

The City of Prescott began a test today, Sept. 10, in downtown - a temporary “pedestrian scramble."

The "scramble" is not the only pending traffic change. About 25 other possible changes are under discussion by the Prescott City Council.

To read more about the other changes, click HERE.

For more on the "scramble," watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier.

You may click HERE for a prior story on it as well.