Play bingo every Thursday and Sunday in September
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Come play Bingo at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E Rosser St B, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday and Thursday in August.
Doors open at 12 p.m. For prices and more information, visit adultcenter.org.
