Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Obituary: LeRoy Clinton Mller

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 8:59 p.m.

LeRoy Clinton Miller, 93, of Prescott, Arizona, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.

LeRoy was born in 1926 in Clovis, California to Leslie and Helen Miller. He spent his early years in Fresno County, and moved to Santa Ana, California in 1942.

He graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1944. Later that year he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 11th Airborne Division in the South Pacific for 2 years during World War II.

LeRoy graduated from USC in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in general business and real estate finance.

He was employed as a real-estate appraiser for Cal-Vet until he moved to Phoenix in 1962. He first worked for Palomar Mortgage, and then worked as a real estate appraiser for VA from 1964 until he retired in 2004.

In 1963, LeRoy met Ethel Zuercher, and they were married Feb. 15, 1964. The family moved to Prescott in 1978.

Through the years, LeRoy was very active in the churches he attended. He served as a Deacon/Elder at both Parkview Reformed Church in Santa Ana and Christ Community Church in Phoenix. He also served in leadership positions for the Reformed Church denomination. Following the move to Prescott, he served many years as a Deacon at Willow Hills Baptist Church.

A special passion of his was ministry to the homebound members of the congregation, and he served in this capacity until he himself could no longer get around.

LeRoy loved music of all types, but specifically music from the Big Band Era, and especially hymns and gospel songs.

Practically until his last breath he could be heard humming some tune. It is said he had “a song for every occasion”. He was actively involved in adult church choirs, as well as the ensembles “Gospel 5”, “Joyful Noise”, and “Willow Heirs”.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Ethel Zuercher Miller of Prescott; daughter Susan Miller of Petosky, Minnesota; son Michael (Tristan) Miller of Tucson; grandchildren Mikayla and Brayden Miller of Tucson and brother, Dale Miller of Sierra Vista.

Memorial services for LeRoy will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Compassion International or to the Yavapai County Food Bank.

Information provided by survivors.

