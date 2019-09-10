Local Sports in Brief: 35th annual ‘Man Against Horse Race’ set for Oct. 5 on Mingus Mountain

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race, which starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley, is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Race director Ron Barrett said the 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride at 6:30 a.m. will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m. For more information on the race and/or to register to compete, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s 2019 league play set for 3 more dates

The Mile High Horseshoe Club’s 2019 season has begun to wind down, as three dates remain for the club’s league play at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road, off North Highway 89 in Prescott. All interested players are invited to compete at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, Thursday, Sept. 19, and Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Club will play host to two more tournaments this season as well, including the sanctioned Mile Hi Memorial at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and the non-sanctioned Come & Pitch Open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Each sanctioned event participant pays a $20 entry fee. Closing date for fee payment is at 7 p.m. on the Friday immediately before the tournament. For more information, call tournament director Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Cougar Football Booster Club to host golf tournament on Sept. 14

The Cougar Football Booster Club will be holding a golf tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course on Sept. 14 to help raise funds for the Chino Valley football program. The event will feature a full round of 18 (four-person scramble), a cart, lunch, contests, drinks on the course, silent auction, prizes and 50-50 drawing. Registration begins at 7 a.m. that day and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prices will be $80 per individual and $320 for four players. All proceeds from the tournament plus donations will go toward the football program. For more info, contact Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tourney and Barbecue to be held on Oct. 5

The United States Polo Association will be hosting the 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Van Dickson Ranch (13125 Van Dickson Rd., Skull Valley). Play will begin at 1 p.m. while dinner will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will be smoked tri-tip prepared by C. Paul Harris. Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs, hats and drinks but dogs will not be allowed. Proceeds will go to the Skull Valley Polo Club and the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 7906. The tournament and dinner will be $45 per person and all checks are to be mailed to the Skull Valley Polo Club (P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, Ariz., 86338) by Oct. 1. For more information, contact 928-442-3658 or carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.

Turquoise Circuit Finals returns Oct. 4-5 to Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Cowboys and cowgirls compete at approximately 20 rodeos across Arizona and New Mexico in hopes of earning a qualification spot at the TCFR and for the opportunity to vie for a chance to qualify into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, FL each year. Tickets start at just $14. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office, online at findlaytoyotacenter.com/events or by calling 800-745-3000.

