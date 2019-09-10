OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Letter: Growth without bias

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:03 p.m.

Editor: When we moved here in 2009, growth in the tri-city area had almost come to a standstill due to the economic downturn. It was easy to find skilled personnel to upgrade and maintain our home in the pines.

Today, the economy has improved and skilled personnel are busy with the omnipresent building projects throughout our area.

Growth is inevitable in such a scenic temperate area of our country. If managed well and transparent to the community, it is an asset for most living in that area by adding new services and improving existing ones.

My hope is for a balanced, research-based, unambiguous approach to the issues. Let’s make sure we use nonpartisan experts in our community like the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) along with external entities to solve our water supply issues. The same can be said of land usage. The Arizona Radiation Regulatory Agency (ARRA), EPA and local geologists should be actively engaged to solve the radon issues of the Dells. Full disclosure from developers to buyers of water, radon, airport noise, fires and traffic congestion should be mandated.

Development should happen without compromising existing “jewels” of Prescott like the Granite Dells, Goldwater Lake, Yavapai County Courthouse plaza, etc.

That is why I hope the City Council now and in the future listens to public sentiment for a balanced, research-based decision-making process when it plans for Prescott’s growth. In this way the council members will be the “people’s” council, unhindered by rumors and accusations of being in someone’s pocket.

Alma Christine Vathis Howell

Prescott

