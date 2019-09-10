OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lawyer: John Hinckley interested in music industry job

In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California. That’s what a lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr. told a judge at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington. But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California. That’s what a lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr. told a judge at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington. But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 2:25 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California, his lawyer said at a court hearing in Washington on Tuesday.

John Hinckley Jr., 64, lives in Virginia and was not present at the hearing. A prosecutor said allowing Hinckley to relocate to California for a music industry job would give the government "great pause."

Hinckley spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital in Washington after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1981 shooting that injured Reagan and three others. But health professionals have said that the mental illness that the 25-year-old Hinckley was suffering from when he shot Reagan has been in full and stable remission for decades. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman has said he is no longer a danger to himself or others and has gradually allowed him more time away from the hospital and more freedom.

Since 2016, Hinckley has lived at his mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hinckley lives under a set of 30 conditions Friedman imposed including regular visits with mental health professionals. Friedman gets reports on how he's doing and, on Tuesday, said he believes some conditions can be loosened.

"Some conditions that are now in place don't need to be in place," the judge said, though he didn't specify which ones.

Hinckley's conditions include living within a 75-mile radius of Williamsburg, attending group and individual therapy sessions, volunteering or working at least three days a week and not speaking with the media.

Hinckley's lawyer Barry Levine said during Tuesday's approximately 40-minute hearing that he would file a motion seeking reduced conditions, though he didn't say when or what precisely he'd ask for. He said he ultimately intends to ask that Hinckley be released without any conditions, and he said he would request that "in due course." He acknowledged after the hearing, however, that getting the judge to grant Hinckley unconditional release would be a lengthy process.

Hinckley lives with his older brother Scott as well as his mother, who is in her 90s. According to court records he anonymously sells books online as well as items at an antique mall. Music has long been an interest for Hinckley, who plays guitar, writes music and sings. He participates in music therapy once a month. Under the conditions Friedman has imposed, however, he can't perform publicly.

"He's got some talent," Levine said after the hearing, though he declined to elaborate on the kind of music industry job Hinckley might want.

Prosecutor Kacie Weston didn't go into detail about why the government would be concerned about a move to California for a music industry job. But that kind of move would put him far from a team of mental health professionals he has worked with for years, and Hinckley's underlying crime had a link to California's entertainment industry. Hinckley shot Reagan in an effort to impress actress Jodie Foster.

In addition to a music industry job, Hinckley is interested in traveling, Levine said, possibly to visit his sister in Texas.

The judge said that while he'd consider fewer restrictions, he wants answers about Hinckley's future. He asked about a plan for where Hinckley would live if his mother needs to move to an assisted living facility or dies. He also noted that Hinckley has benefited from the team of mental health professionals around him but said that some of them are considering retirement. He asked to know more about Hinckley's care going forward.

"It's been a long time since 1981," Friedman said near the end of the hearing, adding that he believes Hinckley is ready for the "next step."

"The question is what the next step is," he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arnold for governor? Here's a resounding 'yes'!<BR>
Dueling rappers debate downloading music off Internet
The defender of capitalism is gone
Kavanaugh accuser commits to hearing
Former Embry-Riddle student gets continuance in bomb case

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries