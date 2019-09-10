OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fall Preview: 2019 state title on radar for Prescott cross-country
Prep Cross-Country

Prescott cross-country poses for a photo before a practice on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Prescott High School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott cross-country poses for a photo before a practice on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Prescott High School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 11:12 p.m.

PRESCOTT — After the Prescott boys and girls cross-country teams each finished second at last year’s state meet, head coaches Jeff Chandler and Cylinda Bray admitted that champions Page and Salpointe Catholic were outright the better teams.

On the boys’ side, Page finished 79 points ahead of the field while Salpointe Catholic finished 63 points ahead of the field on the girls’ side. Despite coming up short to such unprecedented performances, the Badgers have quite a few things going for them heading into the 2019 season.

“For the girls’ side, there’s high expectations since we were second in state last year and we didn’t have a single senior girl on that team,” Bray said.

While the girls do have youth on their side – something that will aid for them for years to come¬ – they suffered a setback when runner Alyssa Moise tore her ACL while playing on the soccer team last year. The junior was a top-five runner for Prescott last year as she placed 74th with a 22:39.59 time in the state meet.

Moise will definitely be missed but plenty of returners will be poised to step up in her place including senior Makenna Bray, senior Emily McMahon, junior Tea Castro, sophomore Michelle Parent, senior Kaliyah Greer-Gipson and senior Erin Kennedy. Bray, McMahon and Castro all finished within the top 25 at last year’s state meet with Bray and MchMahon placing seventh and eighth, respectively.

“Both teams got second last year but I know the girls are definitely going after first for state,” Makenna Bray said. “We just probably got to stay healthy over the season and not overwork ourselves.”

As for the boys’ side, Chandler said that this season will be a “building year” for them since the team lost five seniors. However, Chandler has liked what he’s seen so far from his new arrivals and expects his returners to build upon their accomplishments from last season.

Boy returners include senior Alec Almendarez, sophomore Lisandro McCarter and junior Samuel Mackin. Almendarez and McCarter finished back-to-back within the top 10 at the state meet while Mackin placed 86th with an 18:44.92 time. The good thing is that Page also lost a number of key seniors last year, further increasing Prescott’s chances at a state title.

The Badgers will participate in an eight-meet schedule this season, which started with the Peaks Invitational in Flagstaff on Sept. 7. Lisandro McCarter was seventh overall with a 17:48 time, while Emily McMahon was seventh for the girls with a 21:23 time.

Excluding the highly-anticipated state meet, some of this season’s most desired meets amongst runners are the Prescott-hosted Ray Wherley Invitational (Sept. 14) and the Nike Desert Twilight XC Fest (Sept. 27) with the latter being a nighttime run through the desert under some fireworks.

“I don’t want to sound cocky but I think we can at least get second in state again,” McCarter said. “But it’s going to take a lot of hard work and stretching good.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott boys, girls take 2nd at state cross-country championships
Prescott boys 9th, girls 10th at Peaks Invite in Flagstaff
Badgers hit their stride at Peaks Invitational
Both Prescott squads score runner-up finishes at Bradshaw track meet
All-Courier: Cross-country, swimming and golf teams announced

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries