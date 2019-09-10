Enjoy the musical 'Anything Goes', Sept. 12 - 29

Twelve performances of the musical 'Anything Goes' will take place at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina, Mainstage from September 12-29.

Aboard the SS American, lovelorn Billy has stowed away on a mission to stop the marriage of his mystery muse, heiress Hope Harcourt, to the millionaire Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Now it is up to Billy, with the help of showgirls, sailors and public enemy #13, to find, woo and win back his true love.

Directed by Sandy Vernon. Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter. Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net/performing-arts.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, ‘Anything Goes’ at Prescott Center for the Arts.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.