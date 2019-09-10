Come have Coffee with the Mayor in Dewey-Humboldt, Wednesday's through Dec. 18
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 4:46 p.m.
The community of Dewey-Humboldt is invited to have Coffee with the Mayor at Mama's Kitchen, 2735 South Highway 69 in Humboldt at 9 a.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 18.
Come and meet the Mayor of Dewey-Humboldt, ask questions or just sip some coffee.
For more information visit the Town of Dewey-Humboldt Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: