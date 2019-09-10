OFFERS
Come have Coffee with the Mayor in Dewey-Humboldt, Wednesday's through Dec. 18

Coffee with the Mayor of Dewey-Humboldt happens every Wednesday through Dec. 18. (Stock image)

Coffee with the Mayor of Dewey-Humboldt happens every Wednesday through Dec. 18. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 4:46 p.m.

The community of Dewey-Humboldt is invited to have Coffee with the Mayor at Mama's Kitchen, 2735 South Highway 69 in Humboldt at 9 a.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 18.

Come and meet the Mayor of Dewey-Humboldt, ask questions or just sip some coffee.

For more information visit the Town of Dewey-Humboldt Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

