Cape-wearing lawyer gets 3-year sentence for theft
CHICAGO — A former personal injury attorney in Chicago who created a cape-wearing character to drum up business has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which he kept secret from clients’ settlements he’d reached and pocketed the money.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Jordan Margolis was sentenced on Monday by a Cook County, nine months after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft as part of plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to drop more than two dozen counts of theft, forgery and other charges.
To advertise his services, Margolis donned a shiny blue bodysuit, orange skullcap and cape, purple bandit mask and called himself “Excuseman” as he joked about people who “mess up and don’t fess up.”
