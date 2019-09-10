OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Badgers overshadow Shadow Mountain in home opener
Prep Volleyball

Prescott Volleyball’s bench celebrates after the team scored a point during the second set of a game against Shadow Mountain Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Prescott High School. The Badgers defeated the Matadors 3-1. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott Volleyball’s bench celebrates after the team scored a point during the second set of a game against Shadow Mountain Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Prescott High School. The Badgers defeated the Matadors 3-1. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 11:16 p.m.

PRESCOTT — After splitting its first two games of the season, Prescott Volleyball knew it had to dazzle its rabid fan base at its home opener. And wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what the Badgers did as they fended off Shadow Mountain 3-1 on Tuesday night.

If one thing is certain, Prescott’s play style is proving to be very spry under the tutelage of first-year head coach Courtney Adams. The California native out of Oklahoma Panhandle State University said her team was excited to play at home for the first time as the Badgers, who jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, prevented the Matadors from forcing a fifth set.

“It feels really good to be able to play at home for the first time,” Adams said. “We are very excited to be here for the season and show people a little bit of what we’re going to be looking like and hoping to get more and more people to come to every game.”

photo

Prescott junior Kate Radavich (12) tips the ball over the net during the team’s 3-1 victory over Shadow Mountain Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Prescott High School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

The Badgers took care of business in the first couple sets as they used their height to overwhelm the Shadow Mountain defense. Junior Kate Radavich was at the forefront of Prescott’s game plan, putting the Matadors away early with lots of big hits and well-timed blocks.

The roars and cheers of the Prescott home crowd did well to engergize the Badgers throughout the match as the team comfortably took the first two set with scores of 25-15 and 25-16.

However, as most teams do when they take a commanding lead, Prescott experienced a slump in the third set and started to get somewhat complacent. This gave the Matadors an opportunity to put together a comeback bid, which was sparked when they managed to take the set 25-21.

“I think it was just that the girls were very excited and they wanted to over-perform and do more than they needed to because they really wanted to push and get that win,” Adams said on Prescott’s third-set woes. “We just told them to relax, control what you can control, do your job and trust that everyone else is going to theirs and just have faith that them all working together is going to come out to a win.”

Through most of the fourth set, Shadow Mountain continued to ride the momentum from the third and eventually held a 17-14 lead over the Badgers. Despite the deficit, the Badgers evidently listened to Adams’ advice and made one final push to chip away at the Matadors’ lead.

Once the game was tied at 19, the Badgers — with big efforts from sophomores Lexi Wasil and Keri Kasun — executed very well down the stretch while Radavich made a one-handed block right above the net to score the match point for the 25-20 victory.

UP NEXT

Prescott (2-1) will travel down Highway 69 to face rival Bradshaw Mountain (2-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the first Grand Canyon Region game of the season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fall Preview: Badgers return for 2019 season under new direction
Gameday Glance: Shadow Mountain at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 2
Badgers swept by Coyotes
PHS within buzzer-beater of upsetting Shadow Mtn.
Prep Volleyball: Badgers open region play with 3-0 sweep of Mohave

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries