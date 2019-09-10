Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
NFL
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.
Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was "a consensual personal relationship."
The New York Times first reported about the lawsuit.
Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.
Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, but has yet to play for the Patriots.
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: