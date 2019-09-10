7 in 7: This week's events offer food, flutes, water, war

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” will interest history and military buffs interested in aviation and the Vietnam War, as well as somewhat lighter fare with a dinner/classical music event and also information and performance on Native American flutes.

“Estate Planning - What Is It and How to Do It?” is a free presentation through Senior Connection Speakers Bureau that takes place from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Dr.

Chuck Walker, Walker Estate Attorneys, will explain how developing an estate plan gives you control over your assets during your life and after your death; he covers trusts, wills and taxes. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. This is strictly an educational opportunity; no sales pitches.

Yavapai Flute Circle’s Native American Flute hosts a free demonstration and performance from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Learn about flute history, stories, traditions, and even have the opportunity to play. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040. Growing the Grounds at Sharlot Hall Museum offers a history of the museum’s landscape from the beginning of the museum in 1928 to present day. Steve Whitley, head groundskeeper, will talk about the four-acre oasis at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the West Gallery Lawler Exhibit Center at the museum, 415 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Admission to the talk is free. Farm to Table at Mortimer Farms takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mortimer Barn, located on the southeast corner of Highways 69 and 169. Partnering with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, the event begins with wine tasting, a meal, and dancing to Sidewynder. Tickets are $35/adults, $10/children ages 4-12. No pets. For more information, call 928-830-1116. “Our Water Future” with Citizens Water Advocacy Group members who will answer questions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue, Prescott.

Questions include: How can Prescott balance housing development and water use with long-range water sustainability? What can the city do to encourage neighboring towns to conserve water and reduce depletion of our shared aquifer?

Topics focus on four areas: safe yield, conservation, sustainability, and the Big Chino Water Ranch and the impact of a pipeline on the Verde River.

The 38th Annual Colly Concert, a celebration with dinner and classical music begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Arcosanti. This annual event pays tribute to the late wife of Paolo Soleri, Corolyn “Colly” Soleri, with a complimentary tour of Arcosanti, wine and cheese reception, performance in the open air amphitheater ($20), and ends with a delicious meal and menu consisting of her favorite foods ($20). Tickets are $10/students; $40/adults for dinner and concert.

This year’s featured performer is Gianluca Guida, a classically trained pianist who hails from Paolo Soleri’s home city of Turin, Italy.

Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. For $20, participants choose a handcrafted bowl made by local artists and can select two soups prepared by local chefs. All proceeds go to local food banks.

BONUS: “The Air War in Southeast Asia” is the topic of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Aviation History presentation by Col. Fred Cone, USMC (retired). Cone speaks at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at ERAU’s Davis Learning Center. Cone will speak on the controversial air offensive called “Rolling Thunder” and his experiences during the Vietnam War. The presentation is free and open to everyone.

