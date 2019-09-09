Washington motorist gets ‘A for effort’ and $228 ticket
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington motorist who police say used a black marker to try to make the vehicle-tab sticker on the license plate appear current received an A for effort along with a $228 ticket for expired tabs.
The Seattle Times reports that Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman tweeted a photo of the doctored tabs Thursday, noting the “coloring skills are kind of on point.”
She told the newspaper that it was an “A for effort” and one of the more creative ones she’s seen.
However, Axtman said, the effort with the black marker wasn’t good to fool a trooper in Snohomish County.
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: