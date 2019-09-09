Street or sidewalk?: Where that can belongs on trash day

It’s something that happens every week – the trash gets put out to get picked up, the collectors come in their easily recognizable trucks and take it away.

Week after week.

The question is though … do you put your trash container on the sidewalk or in the street?

While Heather and Troy McCrea put their container on the street because they don’t have a sidewalk, they would still make use of the street even if they did have a sidewalk, Troy McCrea said. The reason, Heather McCrea said, is because if they put it on the sidewalk, then it would be in the way of pedestrians and people on bikes.

Greg Traeger also said he puts his out in the street.

“It’s easier for the trash guys to get to, Treager said.

It is definitely a major debate, said Bret Gurtner, dispatcher at Patriot Disposal. After all, Gurtner said, the sidewalk is where people walk and the streets are already pretty narrow, and adding a container makes it difficult for the cars.

In his opinion, putting the container in the street would be the better option because otherwise, the people would have to go around it, he said. At the same time, Gurtner said he also considers the truck itself, along with the mechanical arm it uses for grabbing the bins, when it comes to container placement.

“It’s built for the can to be on the ground,” he said. “If it’s on the sidewalk, it can grab the wheels.”

However, the collectors can still work with the container if it’s on the sidewalk. The arm would have to be readjusted, Gurtner said.

Additionally, the City of Prescott doesn’t just recommend the street. Placing containers out for collection on the street is outlined in Chapter Seven of the Prescott City Code.

“Residential solid waste and recycling 68-gallon containers set out for collection must be placed in the street in front of the house to which they are assigned, with the wheels adjacent to the curb of the sidewalk, and the lid opening toward the street unless otherwise determined by the Director or designee,” the code reads in Chapter 7-4-15. “When there is no sidewalk the container(s) must be placed at the edge of the street or collection point determined by the Director or designee, within two feet of the pavement or improved road as applicable.”

Don’t forget to make sure the lid is closed as well.