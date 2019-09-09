Photo: Forman crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona

Shai Forman, left, of Prescott was crowned the 2019-20 Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona on Aug. 17, 2019. Also pictured is Mary Norton of Fort Mohave, the 2018-19 Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona. Forman, a student at Tri-City College Prep High School, competed against three other girls in the Miss Rodeo Arizona Pageant at the Payson Rodeo Grounds. Competing in a variety of categories, Forman won in horsemanship, appearance and personality. For more information, visit https://missrodeoarizona.org. (Elise Killian Pitterle/Courtesy)