Pets in Need: Smokey — United Animal Friends
Smokey enjoys watching the world go by from a high perch. She loves to rest on the topmost platform on the highest cat tree. She loves petting and head bumps. Smokey is a domestic, shorthair gray and white tuxedo who is six-years-old. She does not seem to react to other cats, but we are unsure about dogs. She would do best with older children.
Smokey is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Lillian at 928-350-5041 or read about her on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To start the process of adopting this, please fill out the matchmaking form on the UAF website.
Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.
