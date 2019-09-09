OFFERS
Pets in Need: Madison — Catty Shack

Madison

Madison

Originally Published: September 9, 2019 9:06 p.m.

Madison the Fair! DOB 5-1-19. Looking for a beautifully marked, exotic looking tortoiseshell cat? Check out Madison. She is an adorable girl, a little shy at first but quick to come around when she realizes your interest in her. She loves to play with string toys and chase balls. She is also calm and easy to handle. She and her brother Harper turned up at a feral feeding station and judging by their friendliness, it appears they were dumped. When we say this, it sounds like they were dumped because they are defective but actually it’s the humans with the problem! Madison would like to be adopted with her brother as they like to sleep holding each other. It’s heartwarming to see. Come see both at Catty Shack 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

