Patriot Day Ceremony in Prescott Valley, Sept. 11

The Patriot Day Ceremony will take place at the Prescott Valley Healing Fields, 7501 Skoog Blvd. from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

This ceremony is to remember those who lost their lives and those who gave their lives to save others in the attack of Sept, 11, 2001.

For more information, visit the Healing Fields Facebook page.

