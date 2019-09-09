Number of border crossers, families with kids, falls again
PHOENIX — The Trump administration says it saw a 30% drop in the number of people apprehended at the southern U.S. border from July to August, amid summer heat and aggressive crackdowns on both sides of the border to deter migrants.
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Monday that the percentage of border crossers who are traveling as families also slid from roughly 65% to 70% of all migrants to 55%.
Morgan credited President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce immigration as well as the Mexican government's clampdown on migrants traveling north, which it says resulted in a 56% reduction in three months.
The Border Patrol apprehended just over 50,600 people at the southern border in August.
A majority of immigrants coming to the U.S. are Central American families who turn themselves in and are fleeing violence and poverty.
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: