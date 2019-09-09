OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Peeking over fences

Originally Published: September 9, 2019 10:24 p.m.

Editor:

I enjoyed Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders’ column about the meter reader in his yard. Here’s my story. In the ’70s, I was in the Air Force in Clovis, New Mexico. I worked nights, and was a day sleeper.

I was awakened at about noon by several neighborhood dogs barking. I looked into my back yard through my bedroom window, and could see a baseball cap moving on the alley side of the 6-foot cedar fence. Then a face appeared over the fence, and he was staring right at me. I was standing there in my underwear, so I just froze for a second.

Then the face disappeared, just to reappear behind binoculars. Now I don’t have to tell you what I was thinking about this man looking at me through binoculars. On impulse I ran across the rear yard, vaulted the 6-foot fence right next to him, and asked “what the heck are you doing?” It was then I saw the meter reader, in uniform, with a clipboard, and binoculars and pepper spray hanging off his belt.

I looked at my home, and the electric meter was on the rear wall right next to my bedroom window. I remember hoping the pepper spray was for dogs, and not almost-naked men jumping over fences. My face must have turned red, and I muttered something like “good job, carry on...”

For some reason I lacked the energy to vault back over fence, so I had to clumsily climb over it while avoiding splinters (I’m still in my underwear, remember).

Randy West

Prescott

