Letter: Just a thought
Editor:
I was just reading Danny Tyree’s article on languages that are becoming extinct. (6,500) not counting dialects.
In my humble opinion, this is a good thing. I have always wondered, if God who is so smart and knows all, did he/she not have the slightest idea that confusing our languages (The Tower of Babel) should mess up the human population. One language, with no accents would have been so much better.
Imagine if you travel to a foreign country you could ask any person on the street where the toilet is, and not worry that you may have offended them due to misunderstanding.
One language would also render lawyers obsolete as everyday people could understand law and regulations. Just a thought.
Jon Pack
Prescott
