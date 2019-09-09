OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 09
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Friends’ pop-up lets sitcom’s fans explore show’s key props

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the NBC sitcom "Friends," posing in a replica of the Central Perk set, at the New York City Pop-Up experience in New York. There are different sections to walk through in 8,500 square feet of loft space, where more than 50 original props from the show are on display. The popular comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Brooke Lefferts)

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the NBC sitcom "Friends," posing in a replica of the Central Perk set, at the New York City Pop-Up experience in New York. There are different sections to walk through in 8,500 square feet of loft space, where more than 50 original props from the show are on display. The popular comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Brooke Lefferts)

BROOKE LEFFERTS, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 9, 2019 9:10 a.m.

NEW YORK — Could “Friends” fans BE any luckier? Those who have snagged tickets to the New York City Pop-Up experience based on the comedy favorite will get to plop down on the orange couch at Central Perk, play foosball in Joey and Chandler’s apartment and marvel at Rachel’s haircuts through the show’s 10 seasons.

Visitors enter a non-descript downtown building in a trendy Manhattan neighborhood, not unlike where friends Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler lived on the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary later this month. There are different sections to walk through in 8,500 square feet of loft space, where more than 50 original props from the show are on display.

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the barista forever in love with Rachel, was at a press preview for the Pop-Up on Thursday. He said he was amazed at the detail.

“It’s really surreal... this particular pop up is far more elaborate than the ones that we’ve had in the past. This is literally like a ‘Friends’ museum,” he said. “It’s amazing how many props and little things that just bring back memories to me.”

There are complete replicas of Joey and Chandler’s living room and Central Perk’s counter and lounging area. Original costumes like Monica’s chef uniform, Phoebe’s funky suede jacket and Ross’ infamous leather pants came straight from the Warner Bros. archives. While those items are behind glass, much of the exhibit is interactive. There are seven opportunities for fans to insert themselves into familiar “Friends” scenes for selfies and posed photos — like answering the door to Monica’s apartment or sitting on the orange couches with colored umbrellas from the show’s musical open.

The Friends Pop-Up is an experiential project created by entertainment company Superfly, in partnership with Warner Bros., which produced the show for its run from 1994-2004.

The Pop-Up opens Saturday and runs through October 6th. Tickets sold out in three hours.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the show, said she’s expecting fans will be satisfied by the experience.

“It’s very rare to be able to kind of walk into a set, a place that lives in your memory, that you have all of these associations with, and sit here and touch this couch and look at this table and feel yourself living in the environment where all of these characters lived,” she said. “So I think people are going to really flip out and I think they’re going to have so much fun I think it’s going to be hard to get people to leave.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries