OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 09
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Crews expected to begin additional firing operations on Sheridan Fire
Forest officials say not much smoke expected

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire as of Sept. 9, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire as of Sept. 9, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 9, 2019 12:25 p.m.

Noting favorable conditions, fire managers plan to once again begin firing operations to ignite some of the still unburned vegetation in the interior of the designated Sheridan Fire burn area, according to a Prescott National Forest news release Monday morning, Sept. 9.

Ignitions are expected to begin Monday afternoon and perhaps continue over the next few days, according to the release.

“These operations serve to improve the health and ecological function of the area and reduce the risk of high intensity fire for many years into the future,” PNF spokesperson Cheyenne Warner said in the release.

Unlike some of the previous firing operations on the Sheridan Fire, not much smoke is expected during this round, Warner said. The smoke that is produced will likely travel to the north and east, affecting the communities along northern Williamson Valley Road and into Paulden.

CLOSURE

The Sheridan Fire closure area was reduced on Friday, Sept. 6, but restrictions remain:

County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) is now open. All areas north of Camp Wood Road are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B. The area south of Camp Wood Road remains closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522) and on the PNF website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott).

BASIC FIRE INFO

Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District

Size: 21,510 acres

Percent contained: 60%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass and brush

Resources: Approximately 60 personnel including three engines, one crew and one helicopter

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
What’s that smoke to the west?: Multiple fires burning in ‘natural’ state
Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
Local units resume command of Sheridan Fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries