Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
Police considering blown tire as cause of crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that Highway 69’s southbound lanes were closed at milepost 274 due to a crash around 5:36 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. (Arizona Department of Transportation/Courtesy)

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that Highway 69’s southbound lanes were closed at milepost 274 due to a crash around 5:36 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. (Arizona Department of Transportation/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 9, 2019 11:50 a.m.

Theresa Case, 48, of Cordes Lakes died Sunday, Sept. 8, after her car crashed on Highway 69 near Mayer.

Case was driving southbound by herself in her Ford Sedan when the car rolled over the guardrail and down an embankment off the west side of the roadway at about 5:36 p.m., said Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Not wearing a seatbelt, Case was ejected from her car and pronounced dead at the scene, Graves said.

Police believe a blown tire may have contributed to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, Graves said.

Southbound Highway 69 was completely closed for about two hours at milepost 274, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The right southbound lane was reopened at about 7:25 p.m., and all lanes were reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

