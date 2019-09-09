Brannagh Woods shoots 5-over 41, leads Badgers to 4th straight win
Prep Golf
PRESCOTT — Brannagh Woods shot a 5-over par 41 at Antelope Hills to lead the Prescott girls golf team past Saguaro Monday afternoon.
Kaity Kasun was second overall with a 44 (+8), while Hailey and Lauryn Mayhans shot a 49 (+13) for Prescott, which has toppled Mingus, Kingman, Lee Williams, Barry Goldwater, Peoria and now Saguaro to begin the 2019 season undefeated and a perfect 4-0.
Prescott shot a 39-over par 183, while Saguaro came in far behind at 288 (+144).
UP NEXT
The Badgers head south to Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and are scheduled to play Barry Goldwater and Shadow Mountain at Stone Creek Golf Course. Tee time is set for 3 p.m.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
