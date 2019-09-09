Bill Tracy, founder of Prescott’s Bill’s Pizza, dies at 69
Bill Tracy, the founder of Bill’s Pizza in Prescott, has died. He was 69.
In July, Tracy fell from the roof of his restaurant in Palm Desert, Calif. He was admitted to Desert Regional Medical Center Hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., where he was treated for numerous injuries, but died Sept. 5 from health complications due to the fall.
Tracy resided in Palm Springs, Calif., with his wife Elma.
Before moving to California, Tracy owned the Dinner Bell in downtown Prescott from 1999 to 2004 and eventually opened Bill’s Pizza in 2006. He also owned Bill’s Grill. He opened Bill’s Pizza in Palm Springs in April 2010.
For more on the life of Tracy and his strong roots to the City of Prescott, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.
