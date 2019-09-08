OFFERS
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee accepting grant applications; deadline Oct. 6

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is now accepting grant applications for projects that qualify for funding under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Self-Determination Act. The deadline for submission of project proposals is 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: September 8, 2019 8:30 p.m.

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is now accepting grant applications for projects that qualify for funding under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Self-Determination Act. The deadline for submission of project proposals is 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Although the primary location for projects is intended to be in Yavapai County on the Prescott National Forest and portions of the Kaibab, Coconino and Tonto National Forests, projects can also be on non-federal lands within Yavapai County where it is clearly demonstrated that the project benefits resources on the national forest.

The act authorizes grants to federal agencies, state and local governments, private and non-profit entities, and tribal governments for projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure such as roads, trails, recreation facilities or projects that improve forest health and restore and improve land health and water quality.

The following types of projects are eligible:

  • Road, trail access, and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration

  • Soil health and productivity improvement

  • Improvement in forest ecosystem health and productivity

  • Watershed restoration, preservation and maintenance

  • Restoration, maintenance, and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat

  • Control of noxious and exotic weeds

  • Re-establishment of native species

  • Encourage sustainable recreation opportunities

  • Other (i.e. fire prevention, integrated pest management etc.)

Each project proposal will be evaluated on its cost-effectiveness, to what extent partners are involved, how the project improves the quality of human life including any employment opportunities, and how the project will improve watersheds and forest ecosystem health in general. About $500,000 will be available for project proposals.

The act allows funds to be used for the costs of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis, or for on-the-ground project implementation. All project proposals for on-the-ground project work need to be NEPA sufficient at the time of the proposal.

Potential applicants for Title II funding should discuss their proposal and have the support of the affected district ranger before submitting an application

Proposals are submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/YavapaiRACProposal, and the proponent must choose “Yavapai” for the Name of Resource Advisor Committee block to submit their project to the Yavapai RAC. The online submission form does not have an option to save and return at a later time, so it is recommended that proponents complete their proposal application in a word-processing program beforehand, so they can save and edit before copying and pasting into the actual online application for submission. Once proponents click “Submit Project” at the bottom of the project submission page, no edits will be allowed afterward.

Previous project examples can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/YavapaiRACProjectExamples.

Project proposals will be reviewed and selected by the Yavapai RAC on Dec. 11. The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, in Prescott. Proponents and the public are welcome to attend.

More information about the Secure Rural Schools Act Reauthorization can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/pts, and general information about RACs can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/specialprojects/racs.

For questions regarding the Yavapai RAC, contact RAC Coordinator Debbie Maneely at the Prescott National Forest supervisor’s office by calling 928-443-8130 or emailing debbie.maneely@usda.gov.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

