Tucson police say 3 juveniles arrested after a weapon threat

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 1:51 p.m.

TUCSON — Police in Tucson say three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a weapon threat.

They say the threat brought an early end to Rincon High School's homecoming dance Saturday night.

Police say students notified teachers and administrators after seeing threats on social media of a weapon being brought to the school.

Officers arrived on campus and shut the dance down as a precaution.

Police say they didn't find any weapons after a search, but their investigation is ongoing.

