Prescott’s MVD office closed Sept. 9-13
The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office in Prescott will be closed for one week between Monday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 13.
During this time, MVD personnel will be undergoing training on a new state-of-the-art internal customer service computer system that will be installed throughout MVD later this year, replacing the existing outdated platform. The closest MVD office open during this time is located in Cottonwood. The Prescott region also has several authorized third-party providers that will remain open.
More than two-thirds of MVD services are available online anytime at servicearizona.com and by establishing a free personal MVD account at azmvdnow.az.gov.
For more information on hours and locations, including authorized third-party providers: azdot.gov/MVD.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.
