Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 08
Prescott Council to review business license, vacation rental registration programs

The future of the City of Prescott’s business license and vacation rental registration programs will be up for review by the City Council during a study session 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 9:08 p.m.

The future of the City of Prescott’s business license and vacation rental registration programs will be up for review by the City Council this week.

During a study session at 2 p.m., Sept. 10, the City Council will discuss the business license and vacation rental registration that went into effect in 2017.

The council also will conduct a 3 p.m. voting session on Sept. 10. Both meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

City Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the business license discussion is occurring in light of new state requirements for registration of sober living homes, as well as new laws governing vacation rentals.

When the City Council approved the business license program in 2016, getting a handle on the number of sober living homes in Prescott was among the goals. Since then, the number of the homes in Prescott has dropped dramatically, for a variety of reasons.

Questions have arisen recently among City Council members about whether the city’s business license program is needed any longer.

A city memo about the Sept. 10 meeting states: “This will be an opportunity for council to discuss the future of the programs (business license and vacation rental registration).”

In a May 2019 report, the city’s budget and finance department reported that the city had issued 4,713 business licenses.

That included: 2,816 licenses inside city limits; 1,170 business licenses outside city limits and special events; 361 contractors outside city limits; 238 contractors inside city limits; 26 structured sober living homes; and 102 vacation rental homes.

The report noted that 95% of the city’s customers renewed their licenses on time this year, and most of the remaining 5% had renewed after being contacted.

The city’s 2016 approval of the business license program came after years of discussion and several earlier unsuccessful attempts.

In other action at the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will:

• Conduct a canvass of the results for the Aug. 27 city primary. The canvass is required to make the results official.

• Consider the revised preliminary plat of the Antelope Crossings subdivision extending the boundary of the subdivision and adding 42 lots to Phases 4 and 5.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

