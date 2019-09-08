OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
New Ecosa Trail showcases art, nature, education

A group of local officials and volunteers hiked the new Ecosa Trail after the Friday morning, Sept. 6, official opening of the trail. The trail, which was built on a city easement through Prescott College property in the Granite Dells, includes six creative interpretive signs that offer information about the local environment. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A group of local officials and volunteers hiked the new Ecosa Trail after the Friday morning, Sept. 6, official opening of the trail. The trail, which was built on a city easement through Prescott College property in the Granite Dells, includes six creative interpretive signs that offer information about the local environment. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 9:04 p.m.

A network of spectacular trails already crisscrosses Prescott’s scenic Granite Dells. Yet, the new Ecosa Trail manages to set itself apart.

Creative metal interpretive signs, two decorative metal-grate ramp bridges, and the Dells’ massive granite boulders combine for an art/education/nature convergence.

“It’s one of our prettier trails,” Chris Hosking, the city’s trails and natural parklands coordinator, said of the trail that extends off the city’s Willow Lake trail system for about a half-mile. “With the signs and ramps, it is a different experience.”

About 30 people gathered Friday morning, Sept. 6, to officially open the new section of trail.

photo

As a part of the new Ecosa Trail in Prescott’s Granite Dells, metal-grate ramps were installed to allow hikers and bikers to get across a rocky area. The metal bridges were designed and fabricated by local artist Brandon Eubanks of Eubanks Designs. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Standing alongside the bed of Willow Creek, the group listened to comments from city officials, as well as from the other major partners on the project - Prescott College and the Ecosa Institute.

Hosking pointed out that the aim for the trail was to create “something a little out-of-the-ordinary. We wanted to make it artistic, and also architectural at the same time.”

Jessica Hernreich, the former executive director of Ecosa and the manager of the trail project, said the trail design meshed well with the goals of Ecosa.

She explained that Ecosa is a local ecological design school that recently partnered with Prescott College. In a news release from Prescott College, Hernreich said, “Ecosa is the leading Regenerative Ecological Design program in the nation.” She added that the mission, values, and goals of Ecosa and Prescott College “are totally aligned.”

The news release points out that the Ecosa Trail and accompanying property will be used by Prescott College and Ecosa as a research study site in the college’s adventure education, environmental studies, and sustainability programs.

photo

A group gathers around one of the interpretive signs along the new Ecosa Trail that extends off the City of Prescott’s Willow Lake Trails. The trail was opened during an event Friday morning, Sept. 6, which included an introduction of the trail by Prescott Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking, third from the right. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

“So when Chris speaks to wanting to make these signs in this trail an architectural feature that incorporates nature,” Hernreich told the group on Friday, “That was right up our alley.”

Prescott College President John Flicker said the college had owned the land upon which the trail was built for just six weeks or so.

“We are the grateful recipients of the work that all of you have done,” Flicker told the group. “As the steward of this property, we want to carry on what you all started.”

Flicker was complimentary of the trail’s design. “The way the trail is laid out, the ironwork – it’s a work of art,” he said.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli – noting that Prescott College was a “real community partner” – said the city was “proud to be part of this.”

TRAIL’S HISTORY

The genesis of the trail dates back to 2015 when the Ecosa Institute acquired a 67-acre parcel of Granite Dells property to use for educational purposes.

Then, in February 2019, the City of Prescott paid Ecosa $16,000 for a trail easement through a portion of the land.

That led to several months of work by Hosking and the volunteer trail-building group, The Over the Hills Gang, this past June, July, and August.

Hosking said he and group put in about 650 hours on building the trail and installing the ramps.

photo

The new Ecosa Trail features six metal interpretive signs, which were intended to add an artistic and architectural aspect to the trail. Here, city officials Councilman Steve Sischka, Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking, and Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli can be seen through one of the signs looking at the new trail map. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Allan Grell, a long-time Over the Hill Gang volunteer, said the installation of the grates required extensive work that involved using saws and drills to cut into the granite.

Along with the cost of the trail easement, the city spent about $7,000 on the project. Other contributors to the project were the Greater Prescott Outdoors Fund and the Yavapai Trail Association.

LOCAL ART

The signs and ramps were all fabricated by local artists, according to the news release from Prescott College.

The ramps and rails were designed and fabricated by Brandon Eubanks of Eubanks Designs, while the interpretive signage was fabricated by Jesse Leight of Cerberus Iron Works, and designed by Jonathan Decker. The six interpretive signs include information on topics such as wildlife corridors, the birds of the Granite Dells, smart growth, and land-use planning.

The metal ramps were incorporated into the trail “to get people over tricky areas on the trail,” Hosking said.

Without the use of the metal grates, Hosking said, the rough areas would have had to be filled with rock. Through the use of the grates, which take hikers and bikers over rocky areas, trail builders were able to keep the area more pristine, he said.

TRAIL DETAILS

Friday’s event included a group hike along the half-mile or so of new trail. The twisting route crosses the Willow Creek bed (now dry), and passes through granite canyons.

The trail, which is mountain-bike accessible, connects with the Basin Trail, a part of the city’s Willow Dells trail system.

City and Prescott College officials stress that the only access to the trail is from the city’s existing Willow Lake trails.

Hosking said users should access the new trail from the Willow Lake boat ramp area, 1497 Heritage Park Road. From there, users can access the trail by taking the Approach Trail and the Basin Trail. Signs help to point the way to the Ecosa Trail, he said.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

