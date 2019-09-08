Letter: Detention facility
Detention facility
Editor:
The new detention facility is coming, the citizens did not really get a vote, but are expected to pay higher taxes. The bigger issue is what we do with inmates when they are released. Jail is a temporary housing while the accused is waiting for their day in court or a place to be held until either arraigned or bailed out. Prisons are long term holding facilities where inmate releases are scheduled. Inmate routines are very structured for sleep, meals and court. Inmates are routinely released in the evenings or late at night when it is more convenient to the staff. Prescott has no mass transit, we must remember not all of the inmates are from Prescott, it’s a large county and will need transport home or they will become homeless in Prescott Lakes.
The Fire Department will be inundated will responses to both the court and the jail. This will slow responses, as other units will respond from greater distances. I know this to be true as I worked in a small community that had a county jail, and a “hat trick” was more common than not. The hospitals will also take a hit, both ER and floor bed availability will be at risk, the jail infirmary cannot handle all cases. We need to hold our local representative accountable for the mess that is rapidly approaching us!
Jim Gelrud
Prescott
